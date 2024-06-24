Progressive caucus remains firm in spite of latest resignations

Leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula says his party will not join the ANC and DA-led Government of National Unity (GNU), but will remain part of the MK Party-led progressive caucus. This comes after two parties: Al Jama-Ah and the UDM, which were initially part of the caucus recently signed up with the GNU at the weekend.

Instead, Zungula said joining the DA and ANC would be endorsing corruption and secret deals being made on holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for his Phala Phala farm debacle. “No, the ATM will not join GNU. We do not have a problem with other parties who have joined GNU as these parties have made their choice on what is best for them. “Our view is that they are welcome to do that as we all have different influences and choices,” he told Newzroom Afrika on Monday.

Zungula said the country needs a strong opposition to ensure that the ANC, the DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) are held accountable following recent reports about some of the key aspects of their statement of intent. “We cannot allow ourselves to be part of the ANC GNU. What is needed is to form a strong government and for that, we need a clear programme of action for the next five years. “We can’t have such a programme of action if we are part of GNU… Some of those behind the scenes and backhanded deals on Orania and what we heard from Helen Zille and the deal not to impeach Cyril Ramaphosa. What they are doing is endorsing these backhanded deals which do not take this country forwards,” he said.

Zungula said the progressive caucus led by the EFF and the MK Party in Parliament remains adamant that it will have enough voice to be a formidable opposition in spite of the dwindling number of parties in its ranks. Currently, the caucus is down to just three parties from the six it began with last month. Speaking to SABC News on Monday, political analyst Levy Ndou said MKP and the EFF can still be effective as the official opposition as long as they come up with a clear programme of action in Parliament.