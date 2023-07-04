Proof of payment ‘exposes’ Enver Motala

Johannesburg - The Star has seen a R990 000 proof of payment allegedly made by former Arthur Kaplan boss Hoosain Mohamed to controversial liquidator Enver Motala. The payment, which was made on May 27, 2023, was made to Shenver Invest, a company owned by Motala, who received a payment from Luxe Holdings, the holding company of Mohamed’s businesses. It is alleged that Motala, who was struck off as a liquidator, solicited R990 000 from Mohamed even though Motala was no longer legally a liquidator.

The liquidator in this case was Laila Motala, Enver’s daughter. The Star has also seen WhatsApp conversations between Mohamed and Motala, in which Mohamed seeks to meet Motala. “Good evening. I still have not received schedules from you. I cannot be reminding you every month that on the 15th and 30th of each month we need to complete schedules. Also, I understand that you are opening new bank accounts, which you are not under no circumstances you are authorised to do. I require a full list of bank accounts that you are operating as well. We will now be a comprehensive audit of the business from the date of liquidation, and I expect your full and complete co-operation, failing which we will appoint our own personnel to run and manage the business,” the messages show Motala to have written on WhatsApp.

Last week, The Star reported that Mohamed, in a detailed complaint statement, accused Motala of serious incidents of intimidation, harassment and soliciting a payment of R400 000 from him. Mohamed was denied bail in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court last month following his arrest on June 1 after an incident in Sandton during which he allegedly threatened Laila Motala. Arthur Kaplan Jewellers and NWJ, which are both part of the Luxe Group of companies, owed creditors, and NWJ was subsequently placed under provisional liquidation in late December after a lender to which it owes R1.9 million approached the High Court, Pretoria.

Mohamed has denied Laila’s allegations that he pointed a gun at her and has countered by registering a separate criminal case alleging extortion and that Laila was fronting for her father. “On about May 2, and via WhatsApp, Enver sent me, while I was at the head office, a series of messages that constituted harassment, intimidation and extortion. Enver demanded without any basis that I make payment to a personal entity of his for the amount of R400 000. “Out of fear, duress and force, I was left with no choice but to do so. Had I not done so and acceded to his demands, the threats he made would have been clear.”

In his statement, Mohamed said he was forced to pay Motala money. “Payment was subsequently made on May 3 to Shenver Investments (Pty Ltd), the personal entity he referred to. The proof of payment made to him is attached hereto, marked (HM4), and a search work report in respect of Shenver is attached, marked (HM5),” alleges Mohamed. Motala was one of the liquidators for Pamodzi Gold and Retail Apparel Group, as well as for the pyramid scheme, MP Finance, known to the public as Krion.

In 2003, Motala was accused by the then deputy director-general of the Department of Justice, Mike Tshishonga, of having what was termed a “nepotistic” relationship with the then-minister of justice, Penuell Maduna. In 2010, Motala was arrested in his Rosebank office for allegedly assaulting an employee, and in September 2011, he was removed from the panel of approved liquidators by the Master of the High Court following an investigation into his conduct. Despite being removed as a liquidator, it is alleged by Mohamed that Motala continued in the liquidation business, using his daughter as a front. This allegation is also contained in Mohamed’s statement.

“It is clear, therefore, that Enver is the sole director of Shenver. Shenver was not the creditor to any of the entities within the Luxe Group of companies and was not the appointed liquidator as he represented himself to be, and I reiterate that he had no basis to claim any monies from the aforesaid entities. It later became clear to me that Enver utilised his daughter, Laila Motala, as a conduit and face of the liquidation of the aforesaid entities. “At all material times, he was in control,” he stated. Motala was not available for comment at the time of publication. However, last week he denied the accusations against him. Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc. said the WhatsApp messages referred to by Mohamed were fraudulent.

“Our client never said the things he is alleged to have said, nor did he send the WhatsApp messages that he is alleged to have sent. He has never used the profile picture that Mr Mohamed alleges he has used. “The WhatsApp profile picture is derived from an old newspaper photograph of our client, whose name is Enver Motala. I know Mr Motala’s WhatsApp profile picture, and it is not the one used by Mr Mohamed,” the lawyers said. “In short, the complaint by Mr Mohamed is nonsensical fiction.”