It has been a week since residents from different communities in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, took to the streets demanding electricity to be restored after their transformer was reportedly impaired. It is reported that the situation remains volatile with no developments on their outcry for service delivery.

Thousands of residents who claim that they have been without electricity for days now, have also shut down the N4 highway, blocking vehicles from different entry points of the area. Some of the vehicles have been torched while infrastructure has been vandalised by protesters. It is also reported that eMalahleni FM was among places vandalised with some of its belongings stolen.

A video circulating on social media shows the popular radio station damaged, with doors smashed. Though police have been present, multiple road safety signs have also been peeled off and used as barricades to close off the roads. As the protests show no signs of abating, yesterday, the executive mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality, Councillor Conny Nkalitshana, along with other officials, were physically attacked and stoned by disgruntled protesters during a meeting.

It is reported that the attack stemmed from a remark she made when she evidently asked: "Why are you complaining about no electricity when you don't even have fridges?” Nkalitshana was later seen in a video shared on social media being stoned by protesters while a few people were helping her to get away from infuriated protesters. While eMalahleni residents continue to express their frustration, it was confirmed that Nkalitshana said the electricity would be restored by yesterday (Friday).