A group of anti-Ukraine protesters gathered outside the Department of International Relations in Pretoria on Monday, voicing their discontent with the growing diplomatic engagements with Ukraine. The demonstration came in the wake of a contentious decision made by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber to grant Ukrainian citizens visa-free access to South Africa, a move many perceived as an affront to the country’s longstanding relationship with Russia.

Protestor Amos Sibanda articulated the sentiments of many at the scene, stating: “We are here to protest against Ukraine and also to urge the DIRCO minister to close down their embassy in the country. We say no South African weapons must be sent to Ukraine to fight against our Russian friends.” He added that Ukrainians should confront their challenges at home, not involve South Africa in their conflict with Russia. Sibanda emphasised that South Africa shares interests with Russia, particularly as a member of the BRICS community, and accused Ukraine of trying to undermine those relations. This wave of dissatisfaction follows a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who asserted that the DA would not dictate the country’s foreign and domestic policies.

Furthermore, the bilateral agreement granting Ukrainian nationals, including holders of diplomatic and official passports, free access to South Africa has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage within political circles. Schreiber defended the decision, highlighting Ukraine’s historical support of South Africa during its Struggle against apartheid. “I look forward to President Ramaphosa adding his signature to this agreement in the coming week so that we can conclude this important step forward for relations between our two peace-loving nations,” he stated. In a contradictory response, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya expressed concern over the minister’s unilateral decision, noting that the president had yet to authorise any agreement with Ukraine.

“It is unclear how the Minister can announce the signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorisation to do so,” Magwenya explained. The DA’s actions follow the recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, where Ramaphosa stressed the historical ties and friendship between South Africa and Russia. A group protests outside the DIRCO offices in Pretoria where Minister Ronald Lamola is meeting his Ukranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha. Picture: Sipho Jack This has reportedly alarmed Western powers, including the United States, with growing tensions around the DA’s leadership, particularly from John Steenhuisen, calling for a halt to relations with Russia due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.