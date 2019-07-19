Residents of Zakariyya Park closing the road with burning tyres to protest over land grabbers in the area. Picture: @RiotAndAttackSA Twitter

Johannesburg - The Joburg Metro Police had their hands full on Friday morning dousing fires that had erupted in different parts of the south of Joburg over illegal land invasions and demands for free houses and electricity. Some roads in Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Migson Manor, Zakariyya Park, Pimville, Kliptown and Protea South were blocked with burning tyres and rocks by residents who had taken to the streets as early as 4am.

#ProtestAction affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/24KgJhvNWe — RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) July 19, 2019

The latest action by residents of Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Migson Manor, Zakariyya Park is a culmination of some protests that erupted in the area the past few months which saw land grabbers and residents butting heads.

This was after land grabbers erected shacks in the area. Residents said the presence of the land invaders were the reason crime had spiked in their areas. They also accused the land grabbers of stealing electricity and cables, plunging their areas in darkness.

Land being stolen by "poor" people, with nice cars, in-between Lenasia and Ennerdale. Everything's permissable in lawless South Africa. pic.twitter.com/2MLkZxWx3B — Jonathan Abrahams (@whotrampedgecko) July 14, 2019

Spokesman for the Joburg Metro Police, Wayne Minnaar said they removed 30 shacks in Lenasia South on Tuesday.

The following day the removed over 300 shacks.

"There are thousands of shacks there, they are all over," Minnaar said.

With regards to the protests in Soweto, Minnaar said the residents of Pimville, Kliptown and Protea South took to the streets saying they want free electricity.

"The Protea South residents also said they want free houses," Minnaar said.

He said the intersections that were affected were St James and Provincial in Ennerdale, Golden Highway in Migson Manor, Golden Highway and Tumeric in Zakariyya Park, K43 and Impala in Lenasia South, Modjadji Street in Pimville, Chris Hani and Alkene in Protea South as well as Impala and N12 in Protea South.

"We are sending officers to the affected areas to monitor the situation,"Minnaar said.

The Star