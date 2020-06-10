Protesting metro cops bring traffic to a standstill

Traffic in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as traffic officers took to the streets protesting against several labour-related issues at the department. A large convoy of more than 30 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) vehicles brought traffic to a halt on the N3 highway approaching Germiston. The officers parked the vehicles in the middle of the highway and halted traffic for about 30 minutes. An EMPD officer who asked not to be named said they were protesting because of unequal treatment in the department. “There are people who are getting higher salaries than us even though we are doing the same duties, and there are people who are getting promoted because they know somebody, and not because they deserve a promotion,” he said. The officer added that some officers received different benefits to their peers. “Our salaries are much lower than other municipalities. For instance a new officer at the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department who has worked for six months can earn the same salary as an officer who has worked for Ekurhuleni for 15 years,” he said.

SA Municipal Workers Union representative Nkosana Gould added that among other issues was a prohibition notice allegedly issued by the Department of Labour that said the metro was non-compliant with lockdown regulations regarding health and safety.

“We are forced to come to work in an environment that isn’t safe,” he said.

Gould added that 60 VIP protection officers for members of the mayoral council had been appointed as inspectors last month, and received high salaries and an allowance because they were at risk.

“Who is not at risk? We are a target each and every day.

“We also deserve higher salary notches,” he said.

Gould said there were also officers who had not received their salaries in April.

A memorandum of demands was handed to MMC for Community Safety Frans Moko, and the city was given until June19 to respond.

Zweli Dlamini, the spokesperson in the office of the Ekurhuleni city manager, said the metro was studying the memorandum.

“It will be put through the normal process of council. Come the time of the deadline they gave us, we’ll be able to respond to the issues,” he said.

Gould said that should the metro fail to respond to the demands by June19, the officers would embark on a full strike.