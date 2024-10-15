Protests erupt in Karachi following police killing of Dr Shahnawaz

The streets of Karachi were set ablaze with tension last week as the Sindh Rawadari March unfolded, drawing a coalition of angry protesters, including human rights defenders, trade unions, and feminist movements. This demonstration, aimed at voicing dissent over the controversial police killing of Dr Shahnawaz, culminated in violent clashes with law enforcement outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), as police attempted to enforce an assembly ban.

Dr Shahnawaz was shot dead in what authorities termed a police encounter on September 19 in Mirpurkhas, after being accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media. In a damaging revelation, an inquiry later unveiled that the police had “staged the encounter”, a conclusion publicly acknowledged by Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar. This admission has intensified outrage surrounding the circumstances of the event, prompting mass protests from various sectors of society. The marchers, adamantly protesting the “extrajudicial” nature of Dr Shahnawaz’s death, faced immediate pushback as police enforced Section 144 — a legal restriction barring gatherings of four or more individuals in designated areas for a specified period.

Footage circulating on social media displayed police employing baton charges on the crowd, including women, spurring further unrest and confrontation. The situation quickly escalated outside the KPC, leading to a chaotic scene that captured the attention of both local and international observers. Protesters have voiced their broader concerns regarding rising extremism in Sindh, with the slaying of Dr Shahnawaz serving as a focal point for their grievances. Human rights activists maintain that this incident symbolises a troubling trend in Pakistan where accusations often lead to severe and fatal reprisals without due process.

The clashes mark a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for civil rights within the country, illustrating the palpable tension between state power and civic freedoms. As the Sindh Rawadari March unfolded, it not only highlighted the resistance against perceived injustices but also underscored the need for urgent dialogues on human rights and governance in Pakistan. In a city already grappling with escalating tensions, the Kimberley protests unveil the wider societal rifts and questions of accountability that plague Pakistan today.