Proudly SA tile company celebrates 40 years in song and dance

Johannesburg - Tile manufacturer CTM celebrated its 40th anniversary with the unveiling of its theme song by two of the country’s leading soulful vocalists, Thokozani TK Nzima and Mariechan Luither. The two singers, who have formed a partnership in the music and advertising industries, performed the song during the celebration held at the tile company’s offices in Southgate.

Speaking to The Star Nzima, popularly known as Zano Urban, who has been a lover of the company’s products all his life, said he was grateful to have partnered with CTM for its 40th anniversary celebration. “For me, this is the true coming full circle moment. I was introduced to this brand through my mother, who loved beautiful tiles and introduced me to this gigantic family brand; working on this theme song was one of the biggest blessings in my life. It is truly amazing and a blessing for me to have been part of this celebration,” he said. Head of marketing at Italtile Group, Sudesh Bhageloo, said celebrating the company’s milestone through a theme song was befitting of the company’s vision of turning homes into sanctuaries.

He said the company had come a long way since it was established just 40 years ago, and with South Africa known for its love for song and dance, this milestone was indeed a tribute to the country’s spirit. “In true South African style, celebrations are accompanied by song. We felt that creating an original song that communicates the brand’s gratitude to consumers would help us deliver our message more succinctly and transcend demographics. Touching the many faces and tastes of our consumers,” Bhageloo said, adding, “It was an honour to work with Nzima and Luither, as they both resonated with the brand and had been immersed in the CTM story in their life journey.“ He said the company’s success over the past 40 years was a testament to their consumers’ long-standing support and trust.