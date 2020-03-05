Proudly South African launches the Buy Local Summit with young designer showcase

Neo Rangaka is one of the rising talents to come out of the country. The young woman has become part of the growing movement towards ‘local is lekker’, a motto Proudly South African lives by. “I am honoured to be part of such a nation building movement. I am a product of the Design Innovation Challenge by Edcon. Being part of it really showed me what it truly means to be South African. It started off as a three-month programme where we were put into intensive training to learn how to design collections that are retail ready and taught how to monetise our talents.” Rangaka, whose brand BLVNK was founded in 2016, as a fashion consulting company, was talking at the media launch of the Buy Local Summit and Expo at Victoria Yards. She has used her fashion and business training to build her brand to fit the global scale. She will also be designing the uniforms to be worn at the Summit.

“I worked under the ladieswear department at Edcon and I learnt so many things; sharpened my digital design skills, learnt about teamwork and leadership and gained so much support. These skills I get to use in my own business now which is the perfect blueprint to grow my business the way Edcon has grown theirs.”

Victoria Yards houses the local designers who can then sell their items to the public from that design space.

“This place is empowering and they do so much to uplift the community. I am incredibly proud of my fellow designers. We all love it here and have grown so much.”

Mpumelelo Dhlamini (Ezokhetho) has been part of the Proudly South African Design Innovation Challenge and has grown his brand through the programme with Edcon

Mpumeleo Dhlamini’s brand Ezokhetho is selling in boutique stores like Burgundy Fly, Shaylene Morris of Bi Parel is producing the bags for the Buy Local Summit. Since opening her CMT (Cut, Make and Trim) business Morris has been able to create jobs and she is also training the women that work for her who can then feed their families and become more employable.

“Being part of this programme has also made us get seen by major brands in the country like Woolworths. Sthembiso Mchunu’s brand Watermelon Social Club designed a collection for Woolies. These are just a handful of the opportunities we have gotten from the Design Innovation Challenge.”

Proudly South African’s chief executive Eustace Mashimbye explained the importance of the two day summit and expo, which is now in its ninth year, in the local procurement space.

“Proudly SA is the country’s only official buy local campaign and has grown the expo into a property that serves the interests of all local manufacturers and producers in this country.”

Day 1 of the summit will focus on equipping SMME’s and entrepreneurs with information and give practical examples that will enable them to create sustainable businesses. Day 2 will focus on the theme Local Procurement: Averting a Deeper Unemployment Crisis.

“Think of what is happening now in Wuhan, China with the Coronavirus. We are at a point where many products are coming from China and they will not be able to reach our shores. For security of supply we need to talk about how we will start to ensure the products we consume as a nation are made available and we make them ourselves. China makes all sorts of products, the challenge is in instances where we are relying on supplies from them and if the products can’t reach our shores we are stuck as a county, so the impact is going to be felt for a long time.”

The Summit and Expo will feature over 200 member companies ranging from small, artisanal enterprises to large multinationals and large corporates with manufacturing bases in South Africa.



