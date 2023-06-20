Province’s Nasi iSpani jobs fair ‘not a scam’: Premier

Johannesburg - There is no need to monitor the Nasi iSpani job application process, said the Gauteng Premier’s office yesterday. This comes after the EFF criticised the Gauteng government’s plans to elevate youth unemployment through the Nasi iSpani job fair.

The project aims to fill at least 8 000 job vacancies across various government departments in the province. Recognising the importance of creating employment opportunities, especially for the youth, the government has taken proactive steps to facilitate the application process and ensure accessibility for all, said the Premier’s office. Since the project was launched, job seekers have flocked to the designated application sites across the province, hoping that their CVs would make it to the top of the pile.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media captured scenes of long queues, with officials from local government overseeing the applications. The desperation of some young people for work opportunities saw many of them trying to register and apply for work opportunities as advertised, even on Youth Day. The Nasi iSpani project is one of many initiatives that have been launched by the Gauteng government to create work opportunities for young people.

The EFF and other parties had warned that the job application process could be flawed and that jobs could be secured for ANC members or those with political connections. But the Gauteng Premier’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said the work opportunities were not a scam. “There is no need to monitor this as it is an online application.

“The jobs that are advertised are funded permanent posts,” he said. Mhaga said that as the work opportunities were online, there was little human interaction, and he indicated that the process would be fair for all. Mhaga said the jobs were not an electioneering mechanism for the governing party in Gauteng but were part of the objectives of the Gauteng government under the premier.

“They are funded vacant jobs that are meant for people to assist in service delivery.” Mhaga said The Star was welcome to interview any of those who had received a job to confirm that even those who are not politically connected can get a job. “Yes, you are at liberty to interview any of the police crime wardens.