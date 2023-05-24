PSA calls on more public service collaborations with the rest of Africa

Johannesburg - The Public Servants Association (PSA) is calling for collaboration and skill sharing between public service departments on the continent as Africa Day approaches. According to the PSA, the public service is the largest employer in Africa.

“Sharing ideas and skills will be beneficial to the entire continent and its residents. Collaboration on this level could result in job creation, poverty relief, improved welfare and sustainable development. It could further support inclusivity for women and youth as well as the development of small and medium businesses,” said a PSA statement. They said promoting and valuing expertise in and from Africa can assist in promoting innovation, developing professionalism in the public service, changing the tarnished image of the public service, boosting trust in services and sharing best practices, which could attract young professionals to join and enhance the public service. “This would also follow the trend seen in tourism and business, which have broken barriers to create jobs in the private sector. The sharing of knowledge and skills could further assist in addressing challenges currently faced in most government departments in South Africa, resulting in failure to attain service delivery goals that will enhance lives and promote better working conditions. However, to attain this, there must be unity on the continent,” said the PSA.

It added that the public service remained vital in ensuring that sectors such as health, education and safety could provide quality services for all citizens. “These sectors remain critical for the growth and health of societies, and many lessons can be learnt from our fellow African countries. The biggest obstacle to collaboration remains the blatant fraud and corruption that have stunted Africa’s progress while benefiting the elite. “As the continent with the youngest population in the world, it is time for African public services to take their place on the world stage and promote a better future for all Africans.”