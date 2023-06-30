PSA urges Limpopo Health MEC to stop 24-hour service at non-compliant clinics

Johannesburg - The Public Servants Association (PSA) is disturbed that the Limpopo Department of Health has implemented a 24-hour service at various Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities, despite not complying with the policy on the provision of 24-hour service at such facilities. The PSA has learned that pressure from some communities resulted in the restoration of 24-hour services at most clinics without due diligence.

According to PSA spokesperson, John Teffo, the policy provides for staffing requirements with a minimum of two professional nurses on duty per night. “This includes midwives or accoucheurs, a minimum of one enrolled nurse or enrolled nursing assistant, one cleaner, and a minimum of three security officers. “The Department undertook to recruit and appoint employees in critical positions as per the policy but failed dismally, resulting in a high rate of vacancies. The Department was also supposed to ensure a functional electrical back-up supply for any facility that provides 24-hour service.”

Teffo added that the PSA supports the accessibility of services to communities, but this cannot be at the expense of employees. “It is irresponsible to have one professional nurse working night shift, and this is against the approved policy and places unnecessary strain on employees as it creates opportunities for errors that can result in litigation against the Department. “The Department has failed to fill vacancies at most health institutions but still expects professional and excellent services. In addition, most clinics have dysfunctional air conditioners, exposing employees to extreme cold and resulting ailments.