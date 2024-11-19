PSC clears Gauteng Health head Arnold Malotana of qualification allegations

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially cleared Arnold Malotana, head of the Gauteng Department of Health, of allegations regarding his qualifications, which had been questioned. This announcement follows a thorough investigation initiated in response to complaints about his appointment by Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Accusations against Malotana suggested he lacked the requisite master’s degree at the time of his appointment and that his career advancement was largely due to connections with prominent political figures in the province. Allegedly, his appointment was postponed until he secured the necessary qualifications, raising concerns over the integrity of the selection process. On Friday, the PSC sent a letter to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, expressing satisfaction with the verification of Malotana’s qualifications, which were scrutinised during the investigation.

According to the PSC’s findings, the requirements for the position did not explicitly include a master’s degree. This detail cleared Malotana of the specific allegations regarding lacking qualifications, as clarified by PSC resident Commissioner Vusi Mavuso. Mavuso stated: “The analysis of the documents clearly reflects that the requirements in respect of the qualifications did not include the master’s degree and therefore, Mr Malotana met the requirements in relation to the qualifications.” The investigation was launched following a request from Jan de Villiers, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration.

De Villiers confirmed that the investigation aimed to clarify Malotana’s qualifications and the legitimacy of his appointment, especially given the backdrop of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) inquiry linked to tender irregularities involving Malotana and alleged bribery. “It was also alleged that Mr Malotana’s appointment was processed despite a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into a tender-rigging scheme, where he allegedly shared R8 million in bribes with two other officials,” De Villiers said in September. In July, the Democratic Alliance (DA) expressed concerns over Malotana’s appointment, prompting DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom, to call for an urgent investigation by the Public Protector. The party also launched a petition urging Lesufi to remove Malotana.

Bloom highlighted the unusual nature of the process, noting that the permanent appointment was announced only after months of secrecy, questioning why it was concealed for so long. “This is an extraordinary way to announce such a significant appointment. Why was it kept secret for two months? Surely it should have been announced when he was appointed. It’s definitely suspicious,” Bloom said. Last Friday, the PSC’s letter to Lesufi confirmed that the investigation into Malotana’s qualifications had concluded, asserting that the documentation analysis indicated all requirements had been met.