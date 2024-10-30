PSL player flees fatal crash scene in Tembisa

A terrible accident in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday resulted in the death of a nine-year-old schoolgirl and the critical injuries of a 13-year-old neighbour. The driver who caused the collision is reportedly a well-known football player for one of the PSL teams, but police are not yet inclined to divulge this information because it is still being investigated.

According to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), the accident happened at 07.30am on Andrew Mapheto Road, in Tembisa. According to EMPD media, a female motorist was carrying a 13-year-old neighbour who suffered severe injuries and a 9-year-old daughter who passed away from her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was transported to Tembisa Tertiary Hospital for medical attention.

“It is alleged that a 29-year-old driver who is ‘supposedly’ a soccer player after colliding with the motor vehicle fled the scene,” said EMPD Media. “When Ekurhuleni metro police arrived at the scene, we found four bottles of potent alcohol named Don Julio. A powder which we suspect could be ‘cocaine’ and cannabis edibles were also found in his vehicle. “A case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent, and fleeing the scene of the accident has been opened.”

The football player was identified by the on-scene sources. The Star is aware of his name and the team, but they are awaiting confirmation from the police. “The female driver was traumatised and inconsolable. She cried about her daughter who died on the scene. By the time we as community members arrived on the scene, we had learned that the soccer player had fled the scene,” said the source. This BMW was driven by a well-known football player and was involved in a head-on collision that killed a young girl. Picture: EMPD Media The female driver was driving a red Hyundai i10 while the soccer player drove a BMW.