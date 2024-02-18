Public outcry prompts Environmental Department to reconsider chemical solution for Vaal River alien species

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has back-tracked on its bid to use sub-lethal chemicals to rid the Vaal River of invasive alien species following a growing public outcry over the long-term effects on the river.
Since December 2023, the Vaal River has become overrun with water lettuce and some water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic species originating in South America, with negative environmental and socio-economic implications.
As a result, Rand Water was given an urgent general authorisation by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to begin an integrated approach to manage the water lettuce, including physical removal, bio-control and chemical application, as advised by experts by the Environmental Department.
Rand Water initiated the use of chemical glyphosate to clear the species, and avert further impact to the river or spreading of the species.
However, while some applauded the action taken to assist the community in ridding them of the alien species, some raised concerns shortly after the project began, of the long-term impact on the river’s water quality as a result of the chemical sprays being utilised.
It was highlighted how in 2015 the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reclassified glyphosate as probably being carcinogenic to humans.
This was despite the IARC’s conclusion not being confirmed by European Union assessment or the recent joint assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
In heeding the public’s concerns and complaints regarding the use of chemicals, the Water Department and the Environmental Department issued a joint statement. In this statement, both ministers agreed to assess whether the 'clearing' methods employed by the authorities align with the regulatory environment.
Peter Mbelengwa, head of the Environmental Department, said in addition, the ministers would also devise a future plan that would ensure that the clearing of the alien invasive plants was done in a manner that poses no harm to the environment.
Mbelengwa said once that process was concluded, the department would issue a further indication on the way forward.
According to researchers, invasive alien plants are a significant problem in South Africa as they have negative impacts on the environment by decreasing both surface water run-off and groundwater recharge, causing direct habitat destruction, intensifying flooding, and increasing the risk and intensity of wildfires.
