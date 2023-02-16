Public sector unions vow to continue protest action amid stalled wage talks

Johannesburg – A new wave of countrywide demonstrations has been confirmed by unions in the public sector following deadlocked talks over salary increases in the sector and the government’s failure to meet the demands of the unions since 2020. Following last year's deadlock in wage negotiations, public sector unions such as Cosatu, Fedusa, and Saftu, as well as affiliate unions in the public sector, will once again go on strike and stage a series of protests.

The unions have confirmed plans for a series of pickets and two protests in Pretoria and Cape Town over the government’s 3% wage increase offer. Last year, three union federations — Cosatu, Saftu, and Fedusa — issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding at least a 10% wage hike, which the government failed to meet. Yesterday, the public sector unions, who are gearing up for yet another round of negotiations at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), convened a meeting and press briefing to outline their plans for the new wage talks.

Speaking to the SABC, deputy general secretary of Nehawu, December Mavuso, said the government had been negotiating in bad faith since the start of 2020. The unions said they had lost confidence in the government’s ability to negotiate in good faith after it repeatedly failed to honour some of the agreements and deals put on the table. “The mandate is clear. We are proceeding with the demonstrations. Starting on February 22, 2023, we will be demonstrating outside city hall in Cape Town where the minister (Enoch Godongwana) will be delivering his budget speech. There will be another demonstration in Pretoria outside the offices of the National Treasury. Also, in the different workplaces, workers will be demonstrating … At the end of the day, we want to send a clear message to them,” Mavuso said.