Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso Africa News Agency (ANA

Johannesburg and Tshwane public transport seems to be on the move again following the looting and violence gripped both cities on Monday. Gauteng Public Transport and Road Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo, held a meeting with Tshwane residents on Monday and assured them that public transport will not be interrupted.

The meeting was also attended by Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) Provincial chairperson Piet Mahlangu and Regional chairperson of SANTACO Mohlabane Tsebe.

“The meeting was held following threats of a minibus taxi strike announced last night planned for early this morning. Both taxi associations dismissed as unfounded threats of a planned strike by the taxi industry. They confirmed that taxi operations were running smoothly and as normal,” said departmental spokesperson Theo Nkonki

He said that the Mamabolo said any opportunistic and isolated acts of criminal will be dealt with harshly by law enforcement agencies.

Commuters were affected by the protests, with Re A Vaya and Metro Bus services were temporarily suspended on Monday when attacks spread to different parts on Gauteng.

Re A Vaya spokesperson Corrine Lekhoane said that operations are working normally on Tuesday.

“Only when something erupts that when we will indicate which route in particular has been affected,” she said.

Meanhile Metro Bus services are also operating normally on Tuesday according to Marketing and Communications specialist at Goodwill Shivuri.

Shivuri said that some of their buses were stoned on Monday and they were ensuring safety of their drivers by ensuring that they have inspectors driving around to ensure routes are safe.

“We have got our guys on the ground because I mean, you never know. This takes just one Whatsapp message to reactivate the unrest. We have people on the ground and we are following the situation,” he said.

The Star