Public Works and Infrastructure department warns of job scams

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has issued a warning to the public about possible job scams in the wake of a fraudulent advert for 85 Data Capturing Clerks surfacing. The department said that as the festive season drew closer, fraudsters were increasing their unscrupulous efforts to trick unsuspecting South Africans into parting with their hard earned money.

“One of these methods, which is currently on the rise, is to fraudulently advertise jobs, falsely claiming they are at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. Unsuspecting job seekers are prompted to send their applications to a website bearing the name of the department but has (a) slight difference from the official site. “Once the application is received by the fraudsters, applicants are requested to deposit money for a purported verification fee. Applicants are requested to make the deposit via cell-phone generated money transferee known as E-Wallets and at supermarkets like Spar, Shoprite, Pick ‘n Pay, etc.” After the money is deposited, the fraudsters disappear.

“This leaves the potential job seekers broke and their sensitive personal information at the hands of fraudsters who could further use the information to commit more fraud,” the department said. It added: “The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) will NEVER ask for payment for ANY jobs advertised. DPWI only advertises jobs through the DPSA circular and on the official DPWI website – www.publicworks.gov.za.” The department said that its website, application links and the email addresses always end with gov.za and never with .org as advertised in the latest fraudulent advert.