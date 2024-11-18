Publishing Sex Offenders List potential route to combat GBV prevalence

Interventions supervisor at TEARS Foundation, Kavya Swaminathan, argued that publishing the National Register of Sexual Offenders (NRSO) would reduce the likelihood of repeat offenders targeting new victims. Swaminathan’s sentiments aligned with Build One South Africa’s (Bosa) call to pressure Parliament in making the NRSO available for the public.

Bosa has throughout the year echoed that the Sex Offenders List be made public in efforts to intensify the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). Bosa deputy leader and MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster recently highlighted that South Africa is facing a peak in crimes targeting women and children. “South Africa faces one of the highest rates of recidivism in the world. Nine out of 10 ex-offenders re-offend after release. We can reduce this number which creates a dangerous cycle that leaves our communities, and particularly our women, vulnerable,” said Hlazo-Webster.

Swaminathan raised the argument that the list being public not only fosters transparency, but it alerts communities of convicted and potential offenders. “Publicising the Sex Offenders List has both potential benefits and challenges when it comes to combating GBV and promoting the safety of women and children. “It advocates for greater transparency and can deter potential offenders, empower community members, and increase accountability by allowing people to know when convicted offenders are present within their communities,” she said.

The NRSO aims to warn the public of repeat offenders. Additionally, the list would ensure employers carry a vetting process before hiring possible repeat offenders who pose a danger in the workplace and child-infiltrated institutions. “This awareness can particularly enhance safety in sectors involving children, such as crèches, schools, and extracurricular activities. Employers, caregivers, and institutions can make better-informed hiring and policy decisions that safeguard vulnerable individuals from harm.

“Saprea notes that information about registered sex offenders is often used to create preventative measures and protocols within communities, ensuring that high-risk individuals are kept under proper scrutiny,” said Swaminathan. Despite strong calls to publicise the NRSO, families of offenders my face public anguish. Public disclosure of the list can expose these individuals – who are often innocent – to violence and social ostracism, said Swaminathan.

“An often-cited reason for maintaining the confidentiality of the Sex Offenders List is the safety and well-being of the families of those listed. In some cases, children and partners of offenders suffer stigmatisation or face economic hardships, leading to further marginalisation and potential cycles of trauma," she stated. Although disclosing the NRSO seems like a deterrent to GBV prevalence, it is also not a comprehensive solution to reducing particular crimes against women and children. “The root causes of GBV — such as deeply ingrained social norms, poverty, power imbalances, and systemic failures in education and enforcement — cannot be fully addressed solely by publicising offenders,” said Swaminathan.