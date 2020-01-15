Johannesburg - The first day of school started off badly for Sebokeng pupils – not only had their school been torched, but a fellow learner had tried to commit suicide after realising he had failed Grade 10.
When learners arrived at school on Wednesday morning, they were shocked to find that it had been had been torched.
The admin block, which included the sick bay, staff room and storeroom, was badly damaged by the fire.
Long after the fire had been extinguished, about 100 learners milled around outside the school after being dismissed by authorities.
The school governing body chairperson, Samuel Maseko, said he found out about the fire when he was called to come and pick up his child from school.