Pupil at torched Sebokeng school attempts suicide after failing Grade 10









Firefighters battle the blaze at the Sebokeng school. Picture: @Lesufi Twitter Johannesburg - The first day of school started off badly for Sebokeng pupils – not only had their school been torched, but a fellow learner had tried to commit suicide after realising he had failed Grade 10. When learners arrived at school on Wednesday morning, they were shocked to find that it had been had been torched. The admin block, which included the sick bay, staff room and storeroom, was badly damaged by the fire. Long after the fire had been extinguished, about 100 learners milled around outside the school after being dismissed by authorities. The school governing body chairperson, Samuel Maseko, said he found out about the fire when he was called to come and pick up his child from school.

“The fire happened in the early hours, but when I got here the flames were already down,” Maseko said.

He said it was unclear what caused the fire.

Gauteng education MEC spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

“The principal received the news very early morning about the fire,” he said.

Mabona estimated the damage to the facility at around R3 million.

“The textbooks and other materials are damaged,” Mabona said.

At the same school, a Grade 10 learner attempted to commit suicide on Wednesday morning. Mabona said the learner realised he had failed Grade 10 and then tried to commit suicide.

Mabona said the department was in contact with the learner’s family.

MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the school on Wednesday.

The learners are expected to return on Thursday.

The Star