Pupil charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn









Picture: Kat wilcox/Pexels Johannesburg - A 20-year-old Eastern Cape woman has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn just after giving birth. The bloodied high school pupil was found next to her dead child by her twin sister who then called people for help. The baby was taken to the nearby Dutywa Health Centre where he was confirmed dead. Captain Jackson Manatha said the woman, who is originally from Bizana and attends school in Dutywa, was staying with her twin sister who knew she was pregnant. Manatha said in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the other twin was sleeping when she heard her pregnant sister go out of their room.

Later when the pregnant woman did not come back, her twin went outside to look for her.

"She saw blood on the ground and found that her sister had given birth. The baby was next to the suspect and had scratches and injures on his upper body," Manatha said.

The suspect called for help and the baby was rushed to a clinic where he was declared dead.

The woman was arrested then charged with murder. She was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Manatha said while other twin knew that her sister was pregnant, it was not known whether their parents back in Bizana knew that their child was expecting.

He also said it was not known what had been used to kill the baby but that investigations into the matter were continuing.

With regards to the whereabouts of the father of the child, Manatha said they did not have information on him.

The Star