Johannesburg - A 20-year-old Eastern Cape woman has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn just after giving birth.
The bloodied high school pupil was found next to her dead child by her twin sister who then called people for help.
The baby was taken to the nearby Dutywa Health Centre where he was confirmed dead.
Captain Jackson Manatha said the woman, who is originally from Bizana and attends school in Dutywa, was staying with her twin sister who knew she was pregnant.
Manatha said in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the other twin was sleeping when she heard her pregnant sister go out of their room.