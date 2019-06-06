Daniel Bakwela was stabbed to death at Forest High School.

A Forest High School pupil who allegedly witnessed the murder of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela has accused the media of portraying the teenager as a victim whereas was in actual fact the "instigator". The Grade 12 said he wanted to speak out and set the record straight because he wants justice for the 20-year-old who is currently in custody facing a charge of murder and two of attempted murder.

“Here’s what happened. It was after the first exam session and the accused was standing outside the school with his friend. Daniel and the two guys he stabbed, came with three other guys to attack him...they were six in total. They threw bricks at them and the accused’s friend managed to runaway,” he said.

According to the pupil, Daniel and his friends were under the influence of alcohol and after the friend runaway, the accused was left to fight the six attackers.

“A knife fell from Daniel’s pocket and the accused obviously picked it and started stabbing everyone insight and that is where the other three guys managed to escape. When the accused ran away, he was not running from “committing a crime” but he feared for his life because the other group was going to look for him and retaliate,” he added.

The pupil also said that Daniel was found with weed.

Although Captain Mavela Masondo attended the scene, he said he had no knowledge of the weed and urged witnesses to come forward to testify while the case was being investigated.

“The only weapons weapons we found were large sticks and bricks. All the people who feel can provide information must come forward and assist in the case if they feel their evidence is concrete,” he added.

The 20 year old pupil was to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's for a bail application on Thursday.