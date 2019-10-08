Pupil narrates stabbed classmate's last moments









Tshepo Mphehlo, who was stabbed and killed allegedly by a classmate at school. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) A classmate of the Grade 9 learner viciously stabbed to death with a pair of scissors in front of other kids has narrated the victim’s last moments. The classmate to the victim said he thought the deceased, Tshepo Mphehlo, and his alleged killer were playing on Monday morning in class. However, the class only became concerned when they saw Tshepo was bleeding. “We rushed him to the sick room. While on the bed he was struggling to breathe. His eyes were wide open, his tongue twisting and he took a heavy last breath,” he said. Parents fetch their children from the Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng after a Grade 9 learner fatally stabbed a classmate with a pair of scissors. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) The traumatised learner said that Tshepo and the suspect were friends and even went to primary school together. Tshepo’s mother was devastated when she learnt that her son was allegedly killed by his 15-year-old classmate on the school premises. Tshepo was fatally attacked at the Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng on Monday.

A friend acting as the family spokesperson, Tlalane Lesenyeho, said Tshepo’s mother, Dikeledi Mphehlo, was inconsolable.

“His mother feels that Tshepo was too young to die; she was expecting him to do plenty with his life,” she said.

Lesenyeho said the 14-year-old was a very respectful youngster who enjoyed staying indoors.

She said that he had dreamt of becoming a pilot.

Lesenyeho said the mother was reliving the death of her husband all over again.

She said that Tshepo’s father, who died in 2011, also left in the morning never to return home.

“The last words Tshepo said to his mother as he left for school were of him requesting lunch money,” Lesenyeho said.

Shocked family and friends were yesterday seen arriving to offer their support to the grieving mother at her home in Sebokeng Zone 10.

“This is just taking a toll on her. She is unemployed and has been looking after the family on her own with very little,” Lesenyeho said.

She said the family would need plenty of assistance, especially with funeral costs.

Police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda said they had arrested the suspect, who was accompanied by his parents.

The body of the deceased was taken to a government mortuary.

Funda said the fatal wound was a stab to the chest.

He said the learner was charged with murder and investigations were ongoing.

Police brief parents and the media at the school. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

District director for Sedibeng West Victor Thetha said when paramedics and police arrived at the school, the learner was confirmed dead by the medical team.

He said counselling would be offered to all who were affected by the incident. “The parents of the deceased have been attended to as well,” he said.

Nthabiseng Tau, one of the parents who gathered outside the school, said these types of stabbing were on the increase in the Vaal area.

Last month, a Grade 10 learner from the Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton was stabbed to death by a Grade 9 learner in a fight over a cellphone.

She said that the stabbings can often be attributed to outside influence.

“Most learners are involved in gangsterism and they bring their squabbles on to the school premises,” she said.