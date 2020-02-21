Johannesburg - A Grade 10 learner has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil to death.
The suspected killer allegedly stabbed the 14-year-old pupil Freedom Park Secondary School pupil on Wednesday afternoon.
The boy is believed to have died not far from his home.
This latest death brings to 16 the number of Gauteng pupils who have died since the beginning of the year.
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi who only two days ago said he was not coping with the deaths of pupils in the province said they condemn any acts of learner misconduct and that they were relentlessly appealing to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment.