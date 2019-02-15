The mobile classrooms are flooded when it rains, and there is no access to running water.

Parents at a Freedom Park primary school thought their children were being rescued from overcrowding, only to discover that they had been dumped in leaky mobile classrooms. Four years ago, the provincial Education Department moved learners from Somelulwazi Primary to Goza Primary in an effort to alleviate overcrowding. The children have since been relocated to mobile classrooms that flood when it rains, and the school has no access to running water.

Last September, the department built four brick and mortar classrooms for Grade R learners, but they cannot attend lessons in them because they are flooded and don’t have a ceiling.

With the last couple of weeks of steady rain, the learners have been forced to sit in the wet mobile classrooms and sometimes don’t attend school because there is no water.

“The yard is sloppy. The water goes inside the classrooms when it rains. So, we had to move the pupils back to the mobile classes,” said Joseph Mchipisa chairperson of the school governing body (SGB).

Goza Primary School, in Freedom Park, Joburg, is flooded during the summer rains. The infrastructure is deteriorating as a result of the land sloping into the Grade R classroom. Nhlanhla Phillips African News Agency (ANA)

The SGB has accused the department of ignoring their pleas for help.

Mchipisa said: “We have been complaining for over four years now, but nothing has been done. The classes are crumbling and flooded. We have over 55 occupants in each classroom.”

The SGB said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school three years ago but had done nothing about their plight.

SGB secretary Mzwandile Mbutuma said: “Outside the gate there is a pipe where contractors get water from, and bring it inside the school to fill up the water tanks. The question is, why is the department not connecting a pipe from the gate that will go straight to the water tanks?”

Provincial Education spokesperson Steve Mabona did not respond to questions. When asked for comment on Wednesday, Mabona said he was busy.

On Thursday he asked for the questions in writing but did not respond.