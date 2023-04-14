Put on your dancing shoes because The Buddy Holly Molly’s musical is coming to Joburg

Popular rock ’n’ roll jukebox musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will be live onstage at The Theatre at Montecasino from April 23. This tribute musical follows the incredible journey of Buddy's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll.

At the helm of an all-South African cast is singer-songwriter Jethro Tait as the legendary Buddy Holly. This dynamic young performer is believed to have the charm and musical skills to bring Buddy Holly to life and live on stage. The ensemble also boasts a fine list of other local talent such as Bethany Dickson (“Matilda – The Musical”, “Grease”, “The Sound Of Music”) and Keaton Ditchfield (“Evita”, “Saturday Night Fever”, “West Side Story”), with Michael Stray, Nic Sedgwick, Chad Baai, Gianluca Gironi, Thoko Jiyane, Stephan Bezuidenhout, Che-Jean Jupp, Gerard van Rooyen, Koketso Mere, Gabriela Dos Santos, Virtuous Kandemiri, Sindiswa Ndlovu and Morgan Marshall.

This brand-new full-scale stage production of the hit rock ’n’ roll jukebox musical presented by Pieter Toerien Productions is directed by the West End’s Nick Winston (“Fame”, “Cats”, “Chess”, “Annie”). Buddy Holly started as a country and western singer in Texas, and with his two friends formed The Crickets. With the support of local radio DJ Hipockets Duncan, Buddy Holly shot to stardom in 1957. He was the first white artist to ever perform at the “All Black” Apollo Theatre in New York. Buddy Holly died tragically in a plane crash, alongside Ritchie Valens and JP Richardson (The Big Bopper). It was a tragedy that shook the world, and as the legend says, “It was the day the music died”.