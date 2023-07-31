Putin pleased with meaningful and interesting exchanges of views between Russia and African nations

Johannesburg – Russian President Vladimir Putin says that there have been meaningful and interesting exchanges of views on the entire range of strategic co-operation between Russia and African nations. Putin said this during the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, Russia. He also said that he would like to emphasise the trust and sincere friendship that characterise Russia-Africa co-operation.

“We had a meaningful and interesting exchange of views on the entire range of strategic co-operation between Russia and African nations. “In addition, during plenary sessions, numerous bilateral meetings, thematic round table discussions and panel sessions, we reviewed in detail current global problems, issues of world economics and politics, food and energy security, stable and sustainable development, and cultural and humanitarian co-operation,” he said. The Russian president also said that there was a determination to have the main areas of further joint work and mapped out our plans for enhancing foreign policy co-ordination, building up trade and investment flows, and promoting industrial co-operation between Russia and African countries.

“We talked about the training of top professionals for African national economies. We drafted and approved the main declaration of the second Russia-Africa Summit and a number of thematic declarations on preventing an arms race in space, co-operation in international information security, and enhancing co-operation in countering terrorism,” he said. Putin further said the plan of action of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum for 2023–2026 is ready for adoption. “Colleagues, if nobody objects, let us consider adopting these most important documents.”