Queen B encourages people to register to vote

Johannesburg - As the chatter about the upcoming elections grows louder, esteemed media personality Bonang Matheba, fondly known as “Queen B”, has added her voice to encourage people to register to vote. Matheba has been consistent in ensuring that her followers register to vote for the eagerly awaited 2024 general elections.

Matheba took to her Instagram account to reveal that about 14 million people had not yet registered to vote, encouraging people to share the link to register to vote. “14 million of us have not yet registered! Please, send this link to all your friends,” said Matheba. “Good morning, my fellow South Africans. Let’s register to vote in the meantime; 2024 is around the corner, registertovote.elections.org.za/Welcome. A go nyeweng!"

The talk about the upcoming elections has also been a gripping subject on social media, particularly with the many difficulties that South Africa is facing. Renowned actor Siv Ngesi has also been open about the importance of the upcoming elections, highlighting that people need to make the right choice when voting. In a series of videos shared, Ngesi was candid about how the ongoing power crisis was affecting millions of livelihoods.

“People are literally dying because they cannot keep machines on that keep them alive,” said Ngesi. “Hospitals are struggling. People’s businesses are falling apart. The exchange rate is skyrocketing. Something needs to be done, and we are not angry enough. And we need to do more. Next year will be the most important election of our time, and I am not exaggerating. They can’t keep the lights on. A simple thing like keeping the lights on. Enough is enough,” he said. Politicians have also been vocal on social media, with some speaking about the importance of electing leaders with integrity.

In addition to being active about issues prevalent in South Africa, Matheba has also been winning other battles. Last month, she won the battle against her former management company, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA). It was reported that the company claimed it has no claim or financial interest in the business affairs of Matheba and all the businesses she has registered.