Queen B exudes regal beauty in her birthday photographs

Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba celebrated her 37th birthday with a series of exquisite photographs, showcasing yet another fashion masterpiece and majestic celebration of her special day. Matheba, who is praised for being the epitome of glamour, posted a number of pictures on her Instagram account showing off her regal beauty in a shimmering tulip daisy ensemble.

Over the years, Matheba has inspired her fans in a number of ways including her fashion sense, and most of them could not wait to show their gratitude by swarming her comments with birthday wishes. She has also been sharing a glimpse of her birthday celebration, which was graced by some of the prominent names in the entertainment industry, such as Boity Thulo and Lorna Maseko, among many others who also dazzled. Among many others on social media, she also received heartfelt messages from Nandi Madida, Rich Mnisi, Carol Ofori, Thembi Seete, Thando Thabethe, and Cassper Nyovest.

Thousands of her followers shared heartfelt comments with her on various media, and she conveyed her gratitude to them all and said: “Thank you to everyone who sent me some love today. It truly means so much — a special day. Thank you.” Matheba began the year with a series of intriguing appearances, including a runway show at South African Fashion Week where she strutted the runway alongside Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert and Seete. The event was the inaugural Walk Your Worth fashion show hosted by L’Oréal Paris at the Mall of Africa on April 19 as part of SA Fashion Week.

The brand aimed to celebrate women’s empowerment by paying tribute to the strength and tenacity of women globally. L’Oréal Paris collaborated on Walk Your Worth with Biji La Maison de Couture, who selected distinctive designs for the project. Over 34 talented designers showcased their cutting-edge creations on the runway, while attendees anticipated explosive performances by Tyler ICU, Maglera Doe Boy, and the well-known DJ duo TxC.