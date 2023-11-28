‘Queen Sono’ team showcases an intriguing new wave of talented young actors in new series

The brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series “Queen Sono” will debut “Classified”, a gripping new teen espionage series with a line-up of young stars. The eight-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in Africa on November 30, promising audiences a captivating exploration of the world of the 1% and the enticing international realm of espionage.

“Classified” follows the riveting journey of 15-year-old Ella Gardner, portrayed by the talented Imani Pullum, known for her roles in “Emancipation” and “The Orville”. A violent protest centres on Gardner, a student at a public school in Oakland, California. This leads to her arrest and the possibility of facing significant jail time. By a stroke of luck, she escapes prison, but she has to leave her comfortable life in California behind to finish her secondary school with her family in Johannesburg.

Gardner’s world is turned upside down as she gets used to this new reality, creating an engrossing story of self-discovery and intrigue. Produced by Johannesburg-based Diprente, the production company responsible for the success of “Queen Sono”, “Classified” is a joint effort with US company Skybound Entertainment, which is well known for international hits like “Invincible” and “The Walking Dead” franchise. Kagiso Lediga, the creator and showrunner, shares directing duties with Tebogo Malope, who recently helmed the award-winning documentary “Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story”, and Karabo Lediga, both of whom contributed to the success of “Queen Sono”. Karabo Lediga, Camilo Saloojee, Meja Shoba, Christopher Steenkamp, and Nomawonga Khumalo round out the writing team.