Questions raised about Chief Justice Zondo’s honorary degree

Johannesburg - Questions have been raised about the reasons behind the conferring of an honorary doctorate to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo by Rhodes University yesterday. The senate and council of Rhodes University in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape, conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD, honoris causa) in recognition of Chief Justice Zondo’s distinguished judicial career and for his outstanding service to the public and society.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela described Chief Justice Zondo as an exemplary and selfless leader. “His role as the chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will always stand as a monument to exemplary leadership, courage, dedication, and selfless service to our nation. “Our nation owes him an inestimable debt of gratitude and appreciation for dedicating his life to public service and the betterment of humanity,” said Mabizela.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said the awarding of the doctorate raised many questions. He said he was not convinced by Chief Justice Zondo’s “lucky streak” since the conclusion of the judicial commission’s investigation into allegations of state capture. “Everything is political these days; remember that even his appointment as chief justice was suspicious. Someone else was recommended for the job, but the president ended up choosing him, and now academia has also shown that it is not independent,” Zungula said. Zungula said he was concerned about some of the chief justice’s comments at public gatherings.

He claimed that there were signs that Chief Justice Zondo was meddling in South African politics. “If you look at some of his utterances, he makes political statements. As a judge, he needs to be sober, and he needs to know that when a matter concerning (President Cyril) Ramaphosa comes to him, he will be fair. He cannot say things like the presidency of Ramaphosa saved South Africa. We view the judiciary now as playing in the political space,” Zungula said. In his acceptance speech, Chief Justice Zondo said he was confident that the Constitution would continue to stand the test of time.

“I believe from the bottom of my heart that the judiciary of South Africa is strong enough to withstand whatever pressures may be placed upon it to decide cases other than in accordance with the oath of office that judges take when they get appointed,” he said. On March 10, 2022, Ramaphosa announced Justice Zondo’s appointment as the sixth chief justice of the Republic of South Africa since the advent of democracy. In his long judicial career, Chief Justice Zondo has significantly contributed to jurisprudence. While he was deputy chief justice, Justice Zondo was also the chairperson of the Executive Committee of the South African Judicial Education Institute (SAJEI). As chief justice, he also serves as the chairperson of the SAJEI council.