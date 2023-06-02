‘R1 500 is simply not enough to raise a child’ : Moonchild Sanelly

Renowned musician Moonchild Sanelly says men need to do better in supporting their children financially, by going deeper into their pockets. She says for those who do not stay with their children, R1 500 is simply not enough. “Why do men think 1 point 5k is enough for their kid they don't leave with? (sic)....1.5k isn't even a reality for school fees alone! Jay I don't understand and actually everyone who's gonna say "he's trying" f*ck u already? Push harder!! Nihlulwa ngabafazi 15-0 when it comes to raising children,” the artist said on social media.

Child support has always been a controversial topic, with parents sharing their varied stances about the amount of money that is good enough for child support. Sanelly, who is known to speak her mind, has also been weighing in on other interesting topics on social media, including hailing men with bigger ‘eggplants’ and talking about being ripped off of millions. She recently created waves when she tweeted: “What's in the diet coz why do Nigerians have bigger d! ck than South Africans? Is it the water? Like what is it? U guys must thank the lord coz ur blessed Oga."

She also took to the social media streets to open up about losing millions of rands, while many other artists also threw their support behind embattled Limpopo artist Makhadzi who claimed to have been scammed recently. Despite not opening up about her own encounter, Sanelly assured Makhadzi that she would be okay. “Sending my love to @MakhadziSA.