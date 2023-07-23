R100 000 worth of drugs seized, two foreign nationals in custody

Johannesburg - On Thursday, two foreign nationals aged between 42 and 50 were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit in Gauteng on drug and drug trafficking charges. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said that information was received and operationalised about two foreign nationals who were allegedly dealing drugs at a taxi rank in Randburg.

"The multi-disciplinary team kept observation at the taxi rank when a white Honda CRV pulled up at the rank, and one of the suspects, a ‘runner', approached the vehicle; that’s when a plastic parcel was handed out," said Mogale. "Both suspects were tactically approached by the team, and one suspect was arrested while the other fled, but was later arrested." According to the Hawks, a small cellphone, approximately 30 to 40 grams of cocaine, cash, and a bail receipt that shows one of the suspects was arrested last month were recovered.

"The bail receipt confirmed that the suspect was out on bail for possession of drugs, and coincidentally, drugs were found in his possession," said Mogale. "Preliminary investigations led the team to one suspect's residence in Randburg, where more cocaine with an estimated street value of R100 000, a scale, seven glass containers, and bicarbonate of soda were seized." The suspects will appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges relating to drugs and the Drug Trafficking Act.