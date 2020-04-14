R100K unpaid student debt almost halted young doctor's dreams

Johannesburg - Unpaid student debt of nearly R100 000 left Retshidisitswe Kotane, 25, a medical doctor from Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, thinking she would never be able to practise as a doctor. But everything changed at the start of the year, and she has now been able to join efforts to combat the coronavirus. “After I received the email telling me my debt would be covered, I was in disbelief. I only realised it was true when I checked my fee statement a week later and the outstanding fees had indeed been settled,” she said. Kotane’s plight was shared on the Feenix crowdfunding platform, and the bulk of her debt was paid by the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation. Tutuwa is one of the institutions that has joined Feenix to help give students a chance to graduate and pursue the next step in their future. “All of this happened within less than a month of having my debt cleared and registering with the HPCSA (Health Professions Council of South Africa),” Kotane said.

Kotane knew from a young age that she wanted to make a difference in communities.

She felt her dreams were well within her grasp when she completed her Bachelor of Clinical Medical Practice studies, a new mid-level health-care provider qualification, at Wits Medical School.

But in January she was on the verge of being a statistic due to unpaid university fees. She was just one of the 55.2% in the 15-25 year old age bracket who were unemployed in the first quarter of this year.

A week after registering with the HPCSA, a former lecturer called her to advise that there was an opportunity to apply for work at Netcare. Kotane sent through her CV, and within a few days was offered a position as part of the response team to the Covid-19 pandemic at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Said Kotane: “I’m so grateful to Feenix and the Tutuwa Foundation. It’s been an overwhelming journey and I can still hardly believe it.”

Tutuwa Foundation chief executive Zanele Twala said the foundation aimed to inspire and support the development of young people.

The Star