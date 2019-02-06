Gugu Malaza

Suspended Ekurhuleni chief financial officer Gugu Malaza has started to spill the beans about an alleged R112million looting spree in the municipality. She hit back at her bosses, claiming that she was being victimised for uncovering the scandal in the council.

Malaza, suspended in October last year, is currently undergoing a disciplinary hearing for allegedly failing to disclose to the city the circumstances surrounding her 2014 dismissal at the SA Broadcasting Corporation, where she was also chief financial officer.

The public broadcaster axed Malaza for alleged procurement and financial irregularities after being placed on suspension for two years.

The furore surrounding her Ekurhuleni council-approved employment was first reported in The Star in March 2017 but the city waited 19 months before taking disciplinary action against her.

Speaking at the hearing this week, Malaza claimed her suspension was “opportunistic”, and added that it happened after the conclusion of the scandal-riven Lungile Mtshali programme investigation she had commissioned in April last year.

The probe unearthed a slew of bogus invoices and nonexistent or shoddily done projects in a R112m looting frenzy across the city’s 112 wards.

“There was a new programme called Lungile Mtshali, which was presenting a lot of problems. Things didn’t add up - there were unsettled talks among councillors.

“I decided to join this programme because it was new, and my worry was that it could pose a risk for audit,” Malaza said.

The forensic report, which The Star has seen, stated that the Lungile Mtshali project had spent 23% of its R112m budget - or R1m for each ward - a month before the financial year-end.

“However, a number of invoices were received during the months of June and July, which cumulatively escalated the expenditure to about 81%,” the report stated.

Malaza said the report was concluded in June.

“Suddenly, (the city) started victimising me. I was then sent a letter to explain myself on the SABC matter. The first letter was sent in July, and was re-sent in October,” she added.

In October, Ekurhuleni said in a statement that Malaza’s alleged improper conduct would be further investigated, which would happen within three months.

On Tuesday, Ekurhuleni spokesperson Nhlanhla Cebekhulu said the city had concluded its investigations against Malaza, and confirmed that Malaza was undergoing a disciplinary process.

“This, unfortunately, is an employer/employee matter and therefore cannot be disclosed without due regard to the rights of both parties,” Cebekhulu said.

Asked why the city had waited almost two years to charge Malaza, Cebekhulu said: “We are unable to share the reasons as they form part of the disciplinary process and we believe that sharing such information at this stage may compromise the matter.”

Malaza, however, expressed confidence that she would be cleared of the allegations and said she wouldn’t have challenged her charge if she felt she was guilty. @khayakoko88