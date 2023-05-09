R28 million ‘spent partying as artists battle’, says DA

Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng says the province’s Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation has spent R28 million in the past two years on social events, while artists are struggling without much-needed support from the department. The party’s Gauteng spokesperson on Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, MPL Kingsol Chabalala, said Gauteng artists, particularly in the townships, were facing serious challenges posed by the lack of resources and funding from the department.

According to Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe, the department spent R14 473 205 in the 2021/22 financial year and R13 327 380 in the 2022/23 financial year on social events such as beach parties and live music shows. Mosupyoe revealed this in a written reply to the DA’s questions tabled in the Gauteng legislature. Chabalala added that this money could have been used to fund artists' programmes and assist them in getting back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “For far too long, the DA has been calling on this department to prioritise and review its spending model to ensure they deliver on their core mandate. “The department is constantly neglecting artists and focusing on spending its budget on social events that do not benefit the communities they serve. “The DA will engage directly with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to demand his immediate intervention on this department’s expenditure to ensure that this unnecessary spending is stopped.

“This department has the potential to grow the Gauteng economy by investing in our artists and attracting investors. However, for this to happen, the department must spend wisely and ensure that our artists can compete at an international level and nurture local talent at the grassroots level,” said Chabalala. “The DA will continue to pressure this department to deliver services that benefit all Gauteng residents.” The department had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.