R35m Eskom fraud case against ex finance chief postponed again









The Lethabo power station outside Joburg, operated by Eskom. As cash-strapped Eskom plunges the country into more darkness, the R35million fraud case against its former finance chief has stalled again. On Monday at the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court, sitting in Palmridge, State advocate Bongani Chauke asked for postponement to next month for the case against Bernard Moraka, the former financial controller at Eskom, for the accused’s legal representative to receive and study the docket. Moraka and his co-accused, Victor Tshabalala, are facing 53 fraud counts for allegedly creating bogus invoices between 2016 and last year totalling just under R35m with Meagra Transportation - of which Tshabalala is the sole director. Tshabalala admitted in court last month that he had acted “in concert” with Moraka to allegedly defraud the parastatal through the generation of fake invoices. Moraka is accused of claiming that Tshabalala’s company had transported coal for Eskom in Mpumalanga when such work was allegedly not done. An investigative report shows all 53 supposedly fraudulent transactions.

Moraka, who Eskom confirmed had resigned in October last year, indicated in court that he intended pleading not guilty to all charges.

The former finance controller said in court last month that he was reliant on his wife to survive.

“At the moment, I have no other income and I am relying on my wife (for support). In 1997, I was convicted in Zeerust (North West) of shoplifting and sentenced to correctional service.

“I intend to plead not guilty in the matter,” Moraka said in his affidavit.

Tshabalala, however, admitted his part in the alleged fraud.

“I do not deny that I acted in concert (to defraud the SOE), and will work with the complainant (Eskom) to recover its monies.

“It will be in the public interest and the interest of justice for the complainant to recover all its monies.

"I accept that the charges against me are serious,” Tshabalala said in his affidavit.

Both are out on R20000 bail.