On Monday at the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court, sitting in Palmridge, State advocate Bongani Chauke asked for postponement to next month for the case against Bernard Moraka, the former financial controller at Eskom, for the accused’s legal representative to receive and study the docket.
Moraka and his co-accused, Victor Tshabalala, are facing 53 fraud counts for allegedly creating bogus invoices between 2016 and last year totalling just under R35m with Meagra Transportation - of which Tshabalala is the sole director.
Tshabalala admitted in court last month that he had acted “in concert” with Moraka to allegedly defraud the parastatal through the generation of fake invoices. Moraka is accused of claiming that Tshabalala’s company had transported coal for Eskom in Mpumalanga when such work was allegedly not done.
An investigative report shows all 53 supposedly fraudulent transactions.