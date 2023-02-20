R405 million paid to those who suffered due to the Life Esidimeni tragedy

Joburg - DA Gauteng MEC for Health, Jack Bloom, says the Gauteng Provincial Government has paid R405 million to those who suffered from the Life Esidimeni tragedy in 2016, when about 1500 mental patients were moved to unlicensed NGOs that failed to provide proper care. Bloom said this figure was revealed in a report tabled last Friday at a meeting of the Gauteng Legislature’s Health Committee.

“According to the report, 514 claims were received, of which 405 qualified to receive compensation of R1.2 million each, split 50/50 between the families and the mental healthcare user if he or she is still alive. “There were originally 134 claimants who received compensation from the arbitration presided over by Justice Dikgang Moseneke in 2018. An additional 271 claimants have benefited from Moseneke’s recommendation that other victims should be paid compensation as well,” said Bloom. Bloom said further amounts could be expected to be paid as only 60 mental healthcare users had so far received their portion of the funds.

“The Office of the Premier has applied for curators to administer these funds, and law firms have been appointed to assist families with an executor for the deceased claims.” Bloom also pointed out that the judicial inquest into the deaths of the 144 Esidimeni patients had made slow progress since it started in July 2021 to establish criminal liability in the matter. “It is disappointing that no one has been charged for the murders and the maltreatment seven years after this terrible event.