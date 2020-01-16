R50k bail for man who 'strangled wife until she fell into a coma'









File picture: Pexels Johannesburg - The man accused of choking his estranged wife until she fell into a coma breathed a sigh of relief after being granted a R50 000 bail on Thursday. Matome Jonas Dikgale, who has been in custody for nearly five months, was granted the bail at Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court. Dikgale was arrested last year for allegedly breaking a restraining order against him and strangling his wife, Nthabiseng, who ended up the intensive care unit. It is believed he sneaked into Nthabiseng's home at Meyersdal, Alberton, where he later attacked her. He allegedly entered the estate where Nthabiseng lived by slipping in when a resident opened the gate to drive her car through. It is alleged that Dikgale was found by security guards busy strangling Nthabiseng.

In arguing for bail, his lawyer had told court that if he didn't get bail, his business would suffer while he is in custody as he needs to attend to it. The 42 year old is the owner of Lemmon Peel, a communication and marketing solutions company.

Nthabiseng’s family was also present in court and her sister, Monica Sitai was accompanied by the ANC Women's League and supporters wearing T-shirts written “No to bail, no to violence”.

Dikgale's supporters, wearing relieved red T-shirts written with “Bail for Jonas” emblazoned across them, were also in court and were happy when he was granted bail.

Dikgake and Nthabiseng are in the middle of finalising their divorce after 10 years of marriage. Nthabiseng has since moved out of their marital house.

Before the hearing, Sitai said she hoped that justice would be served.

“I am hoping that he (Dikgale) doesn’t get the bail,” she had said.

The Star