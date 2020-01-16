Johannesburg - The man accused of choking his estranged wife until she fell into a coma breathed a sigh of relief after being granted a R50 000 bail on Thursday.
Matome Jonas Dikgale, who has been in custody for nearly five months, was granted the bail at Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
Dikgale was arrested last year for allegedly breaking a restraining order against him and strangling his wife, Nthabiseng, who ended up the intensive care unit. It is believed he sneaked into Nthabiseng's home at Meyersdal, Alberton, where he later attacked her.
He allegedly entered the estate where Nthabiseng lived by slipping in when a resident opened the gate to drive her car through.
It is alleged that Dikgale was found by security guards busy strangling Nthabiseng.