'R70m tender row not reason why Mahika Mahikeng concert was cancelled'









MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi. Picture: North West MEC for the Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs Facebook. A controversial tender was not the reason for the cancellation of the Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival, according to officials. Last week, it was announced that one of the country’s biggest events would not take place this year. This comes after allegations that Galebekwe Tlhapi, the Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs MEC, wanted his proxy to be given the multi­million-rand contract. The spokesperson in the office of the premier, Vuyisile Ngesi, said that the cancellation wasn’t due to the allegations levelled against Tlhapi. “The premier and his executive committee after consultation reserved the right to cancel any event that could be found not to be in the interest of the people and government of North West province,” said Ngesi. He said the decision was taken so that the next edition could be “repackaged”, and announcements on the changes would be made.

He said this would include economic and other related spin-offs that would be of benefit to all relevant stakeholders and the people in general.

Political parties have also weighed in on the debacle, with African Transformation Movement saying the party was pleased with the cancellation while the IFP called on Mokgoro to investigate allegations against Tlhapi.

The tender for Mahika Mahikeng is alleged to have led to a tug of war between the department, Tlhapi and other interested parties about who should get the contract.

Tlhapi,was said to have pushed for the more than R70-million tender to be given to a company owned by someone close to her, while the adjudicating committee has recommended another company.

It was alleged at the time that the company Tlhapi favours was not even an events company, but a construction firm owned by someone from the same ANC branch as her.