A controversial tender was not the reason for the cancellation of the Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival, according to officials.
Last week, it was announced that one of the country’s biggest events would not take place this year. This comes after allegations that Galebekwe Tlhapi, the Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs MEC, wanted his proxy to be given the multimillion-rand contract.
The spokesperson in the office of the premier, Vuyisile Ngesi, said that the cancellation wasn’t due to the allegations levelled against Tlhapi.
“The premier and his executive committee after consultation reserved the right to cancel any event that could be found not to be in the interest of the people and government of North West province,” said Ngesi.
He said the decision was taken so that the next edition could be “repackaged”, and announcements on the changes would be made.