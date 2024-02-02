Race to celebrate the spirit of love, camaraderie and community

THE annual Randburg Harriers Valentine’s Day Fun Run returns, giving lovers, runners and running aficionados a chance to get romantic and promote physical fitness and community solidarity. In addition to supporting the race, this is being done in collaboration with Vuma, the top fibre network operator in South Africa, and internet service provider partner Accelerit to give the running club access to top-notch fibre internet.

According to their Athletics Development Policy, Randburg Harriers also offers support and help to established or potential athletes who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, whether it be financial or historical. Organisations of different kinds, from small, medium, and micro-businesses (SMMEs) to huge corporations, support the Valentine’s Day Fun Run. The Wandsworth School (formerly Wiggles and Squiggles), a school for kids with special needs, and the Ann Harding Cheshire Homes, which support people with physical disabilities, will receive all event revenues. The club is also a beacon of hope for many in the community, as it fosters a sense of unity and good fellowship among the participants.

Buwi Moeketsi, spokesperson for the Randburg Harriers Running Club, says the club frequently hosts social events and provides support and encouragement for runners of all levels. “Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced athlete, we offer a welcoming and inclusive community for all who love running,” says Moeketsi. “New runners get access to great coaches and a team of experienced runners who offer great advice, and we introduce them to cool gadgets that help make their running experience a success, such as GPS watches, running shoes and clothes, and necessary endurance supplements with nourishing benefits.

“Join us for a memorable evening of fitness, camaraderie, and community engagement as we come together to make a positive difference in Randburg. We want all attendees to add a dash of creativity to their night out. Dress up in your most enchanting outfits, and let’s see who catches Cupid’s eye,” adds Moeketsi. According to Lungelo Mabena, head of sales and marketing at Accelerit, the need for cross-engagement in the corporate space is only going to become more necessary as time goes on. “We operate a company in the digital space, and that space leads to a sedentary lifestyle for many people. We want to help people understand that the digital space enhances their everyday lives, and physical exercise is just as important as the information, movies and content they consume.”