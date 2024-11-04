Rachel Kolisi thankful and fully committed to her healing journey after divorce

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain Siyamthanda Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi have been the centre of attention since they shockingly announced their divorce a few weeks ago after 10 years of marriage. Rachel recently took to social media to express gratitude for all the outpouring of love and support, detailing that she is fully committed to her healing journey.

“This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love, and I’m so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion,” she said. Their joint statement, released on social media on October 22, marked the end of a significant chapter in their lives, as they emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their children and continuing their philanthropic efforts together. On October 22, they released a joint statement on social media to announce their split, stating that the decision comes after much reflection and open conversations, as well as “from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.

“We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us. “While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they have always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us. “We are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you’ve shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition. With gratitude and love, Siya and Rachel.”