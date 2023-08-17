Racial mayhem as parents assault man in Vereeniging estate

Johannesburg - The trumpeting face of racism has surfaced at the Eligwa Estate in Three Rivers East Extension 2, Vereeniging. A vicious attack took place on August 12 when 20-year-old Rethabile Mashilone was allegedly attacked by a group of white men who seriously injured him and damaged his property.

Mashilone was with a friend, Rearabetswe Morei, who is a 20-year-old North West University law student, when a group of children on bicycles harassed them. When Mashilone reprimanded them, they rushed home to report the matter to their parents. “We were standing at the side of the street when these children came towards us full speed ahead, bumping us with the bicycle. This happened twice. We stopped one of them and told them to stop,” he said.

The children left. Then they returned with two parents. One of the parents was not aggressive towards Mashilone and his friend, while the other did not even talk to the pair but started attacking the young man. 20-year-old Rethabile Mashilone who was attacked by a group of white males who were visiting the estate he resides in, Photo Supplied “From then on, they started coming in bakkies, and before I knew it, there was a whole group of them,” he said. The young man said that racism in Eligwa Estate was covert and this was the first violent incident that took place at the complex.

“Racism is a thing that we live with every day. I sustained some injuries to my hands and head. It was unbelievable; you don’t know how you feel about it,” he said. He said that as a “born free”, racism is something that is part of daily life and is something that he grew up with, and he would really love to see a change. Mashilone and Morei had been socialising in front of the Morei household on the estate when the chaos erupted. Morei said she felt violated in the situation.

“I have a father who is present, so I know how a father conducts himself, more especially a male in general, an older male at that, and the type of respect. It is a situation that would make someone feel small and always feel small,” she said. 20-year-old Rethabile Mashilone who was attacked by a group of white males who were visiting the estate he resides in, Photo Supplied She said that she and Mashilone tried to stop the malice from getting out of hand, but their attempts proved futile. “The person who was able to calm the situation was my dad,” she said.

Morei said the person who assaulted Mashilone just jumped out of his car, “said nothing and just started fighting”. Lehlohonolo Mashilone, Mashilone’s father, said that it is very difficult to divorce the incident from a racial attack. “As grown-ups, when you arrive at a scene, you are supposed to take on a leadership role. It is very difficult for me to believe that they would have launched a similar attack if they had found someone who was of a similar colour,” he said.

He said that seeing his son attacked was very difficult. The matter has been handed over to the Vereeniging SAPS. Efforts to gain police comment at the time of going to print proved unsuccessful, and the Eligwa Estate manager also did not comment at the time of publishing.