This is according to Colin Garvey, who is representing Mariete van der Linde de Klerk, the eighth respondent in the matter.
The hearing of the hate speech case where 12 respondents allegedly posted anti-Chinese comments on Facebook in January 2017 continued at the Equality Court sitting in the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday with the cross-examination of the chairperson of the Chinese Association, Erwin Pon.
Garvey put it to Pon that his client’s and the other respondents’ alleged comments were outraged reactions to a television exposé over the killing of donkeys and the export of their skins to China.
“These reactions, that’s all they are. They are reactions and different people react in different ways,” said Garvey.