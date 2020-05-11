Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation for two weeks after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa has been tested and cleared of Covid-19 after one of the producers of his breakfast show tested positive for the virus. Bingwa did not report for duty on Monday and his show was taken over by Africa Melane. He will be off air for two weeks as he self-isolates. "I'm pleased to say that after colleague tested positive for #Covid_19 I have been cleared of the corona virus. I look forward to being back at work asap. Thank you for your support," he wrote on Twitter on Monday morning. Speaking to Melane on Monday morning, Bingwa said his 11-year-old daughter had to go for Covid-19 test too as she was not feeling well over the weekend.

"The results came back and both she and I are negative.

Bingwa said since the lockdown, her daughter had been outside the house only once and when they went out to test was only the second time.

He said as the parent and essential worker, he is the one who has been going out of the house and he was worried that he may have brought the virus into the house.

Bingwa said the producer had stated on Thursday that he had not been feeling well and his temperature was also high.

He tested for Covid-19 and after his tests results returned positive, the entire entire breakfast team had to go into isolation and also get tested for the virus.

Bingwa said he opted for the throat swab where they put a long implement that looks like a earbud all the way into a person's throat.

"It's a little bit irritating, you gag slightly but it I wold not even call it uncomfortable and it's certainly not painful at all. You feel vulnerable but at the the same time the healthcare worker was wearing gloves and the hospital mask.

"It really looked flimsy to me and I thought: "my goodness, is that really all the protection you have?"

"My first thought was around the people who have to deal with this, who are the ones who on the front line. We speak about the front lines as if they're wearing metal shields...they're not .

"The health care workers who do the testing, who are on the front lines and dealing with the cases, who deal with the people who are possibly in some situations having meltdowns as their worst fears might be realised...they're just absolutely heroes."

The Star