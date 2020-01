Radio 'demi-god', deejay 'Chilli M' remembered









RADIO deejay Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga Tributes continued to pour in over the weekend for the late radio deejay Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga following his passing last week. On Sunday, the SABC sent its condolences to the Masinga family. Masinga worked for MetroFM and UkhoziFM among other radio stations throughout his career. “He will be remembered for his unique presenting style and creative conversations which captivated his audience,” the broadcaster said. Twitter users and celebrities also sent their condolences. “Just heard the devastating news that Chilli M, Vukani, is no more. This is so sad man! Eish,” Macfarlene Moleli tweeted.

“Worthy of being celebrated. Your wisdom, heart, mind & filterless mouth are only a few things we loved about you. Thank you for your continuous selfless gift to broadcasting, for showing me the ropes, for the laughs & the overflow of love. RIP Vukani- Chilli M- The Father.” Candice Modiselle tweeted.

Masinga, 42, was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after falling ill, but died in the afternoon.

He was also a music producer who collaborated with artists including DJ Tira.

Masinga was part of the original DJs that started working at YFM. His drive-time show with Dineo Ranaka, The Essential Rush, became a hit. In 2012, he joined UkhoziFM before he was later fired for admitting to taking a bribe from an artist to play their song on radio.

Masinga was also known for drinking, taking drugs and for various controversies.

In his last interview, he spoke frankly about his battle with drugs, his time at YFM and his finances.

“I am a radio demi-god and I’m not saying that to be cocky, it became second nature to me. It’s like a switch that happens, I unlock my inner radio man. There’s something that we share as personalities which I call ‘airmanship’ and once you can tap into that then you qualify into the school that I’m in when it comes to radio,” Masinga said.

An announcement on the media personality's funeral arrangements will be made in the week.