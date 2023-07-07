RAF beneficiary gets money back after sister’s spending

A ROAD Accident Fund (RAF) beneficiary, whose sister used the money he received to buy her boyfriend a car, has had his money returned to him by the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit.

According to the prosecuting authority's Eastern Cape Division, in 2009, pedestrian Mahlubandile Mavuso was run over by a car, which resulted in him sustaining serious physical and brain injuries. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was unable to handle his financial affairs, and as a result, his biological sister Nokulungisa acted as his caregiver and guardian, submitting a claim to RAF. The claim was approved between 2013 and 2014, with the fund paying out the funds in two tranches, amounting to R1.4 million to the account belonging to the sister.

On March 2014, however, the sister electronically transferred R143 000 to a vehicle seller, with a reference of Mzuvukile Gcanabana, for the purchase of an Isuzu KB 300TD. The NPA's regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the money used belonged to Mavuso and was never at any stage intended for Gcanabana. Therefore the sister, as the guardian, had no right to purchase the vehicle for her boyfriend using the beneficiary's funds. Tyali added that Gcanabana was employed as a Claims Handler at the fund, and he, therefore, had inside knowledge of the claim.