Rain fails to put damper on Sun City's 40th birthday bash









Sho Madjozi shakes it up at the 40th birthday celebration of Sun City. Pictures: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA) Sun Park became the venue of choice as the rain halted anything from happening at the Valley of Waves. The first half of the celebrations moved to the Sun Park venue to accommodate guests, visitors and locals who wanted to enjoy the festivities. Performances from Shekhinah, Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels, Kurt Darren, Soulmajestik, Mi Casa and AKA thrilled the audience. Mi Casa debuted their new Amapiano song with DJ Maphorisa, Summertime. Kwesta gives the excited crowd direction. A fireworks display added to the celebrations. The second phase of the celebrations took place at Sun Arena, where Goodluck, Prince Kaybee, DJ Vinny da Vinci, Sho Madjozi, Kwesta and DJ Christos brought the resort to a heady musical climax and got the crowd roaring. Sho Madjozi was a particular hit on stage with her high-energy performance.

Dressed in multicoloured Xibelani (Tsonga) attire, the John Cena hitmaker and her dancers revved up the crowd before Prince Kaybee gave fans more reasons to dance with a fire dance set.

Revellers enjoying the festivities.

The show was hosted by Somizi, and the audience were entertained until the early hours of the morning.

Sun City was celebrating 40 years of being a popular holiday destination. The resort was officially opened by hotel magnate Sol Kerzner four decades ago on December 7.

Mi Casa performing at the 40th birthday celebrations of Sun City.

Leading up to the birthday extravaganza, the resort hosted various events and promotions to mark the big day.

General manager Raul de Lima said the momentum the resort had garnered over the last 40 years would continue.

“We continue to source the latest innovations in gaming and leisure to ensure Sun City remains an iconic premier lifestyle resort on South Africa's tourism map for another 40 years and beyond,” he said.