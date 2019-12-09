Sun Park became the venue of choice as the rain halted anything from happening at the Valley of Waves.
The first half of the celebrations moved to the Sun Park venue to accommodate guests, visitors and locals who wanted to enjoy the festivities.
Performances from Shekhinah, Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels, Kurt Darren, Soulmajestik, Mi Casa and AKA thrilled the audience.
Mi Casa debuted their new Amapiano song with DJ Maphorisa, Summertime.
A fireworks display added to the celebrations.
The second phase of the celebrations took place at Sun Arena, where Goodluck, Prince Kaybee, DJ Vinny da Vinci, Sho Madjozi, Kwesta and DJ Christos brought the resort to a heady musical climax and got the crowd roaring.
Sho Madjozi was a particular hit on stage with her high-energy performance.