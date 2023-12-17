Rainbow Nation Fest lights up The Bears Palace with spectacular headliners

The Rainbow Nation Fest hosted at The Bears Palace in Carolina, Mpumalanga, brought South Africans together to celebrate unity and their shared love of music, making the day one to remember. From the captivating Mpumalanga backdrop to the inviting set-up of the decor, the venue welcomed people from all walks of life, letting them to immerse themselves in festivities with their favourite artists on stage.

The colourful affair was spent dancing, connecting, and singing along to some of the local hits performed by the star-studded line-up of performers. The list included DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small (Scorpion Kings), Kurt Darren, Master KG, Ricus Nel, Zola 7, Samantha Leonard, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Dozi, DJ Zinhle and Mac G, among others. Among the main acts who received praise for their performances was the legendary kwaito star Zola 7, who took the audience on a nostalgic trip through his repertoire of hits.

“Don’t Cry”, “Hlengiwe” and “Lwandle” were some of the songs that lit up the mood and got people to sing along. He also paid tribute to the well-known songbird Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana, whose death left thousands devastated. Dj Zinhle performing live on stage at the Rainbow Nation Fest at The Bears Palace. Picture: Itumeleng English Independent Newspapers Renowned DJ Zinhle showcased her much-loved songs including “Siyabonga”, “Indlovu”, “Umlilo”, “My Name Is” and “Pepe”.

Mthandeni, who was among the eagerly awaited acts, took audiences through a stunning Maskandi experience, singing and dancing to some of his hit songs. The “Paris” hitmaker had promised a memorable experience a few days leading to the event. Rising music star Ntethe, hailing from the Eastern Cape, wowed the audience with a pleasant voice, delivering a performance that had people eager to know who he was.