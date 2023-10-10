The South African army said the six soldiers who died at the Lohatla Military Base in a Northern Cape fire, would be fondly remembered for their fearlessness and sacrifice. This brings the number of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who died in just four weeks to 13.

This week, the SA army released the names of the dead soldiers who were victims of the fire that ripped across the combat training centre in Northern Cape last Friday. The soldiers who died are Staff Sergeant Abraham December Morajane, Staff Sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, Corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, Corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, Lance Corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and Lance Corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu. Three sustained second degree burns, while others sustained minor injuries.

“The departed warriors will be fondly remembered for their fearlessness, sacrifice and defiant spirit throughout their military careers, and they will be sorely missed in the South African military fraternity,” said Major General General Rene Mercuur. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, acting secretary for defence, Dr Thobile Gamede, chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya and chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha conveyed their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased. Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said the province was ready to give the SANDF psycho-social support as families had a task of identifying the bodies of their loved yesterday (Monday).

Commander-in-Chief of the Nations Armed Forces, President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his profound sadness at the deaths of six soldiers. The troops, according to the Presidency, were part of a military exercise named Vukuhlome. “The South African National Defence Force announced on Saturday that a wildfire that had originated in Khathu in the Gamagara Local Municipality had reached the military base where six soldiers died in the blaze while three were injured and the army lost equipment, including vehicles,” said the Presidency on Sunday.

“The President wishes the injured SANDF members a speedy and comfortable recovery and his thoughts are with survivors who witnessed this tragedy,” said the Presidency. Tragedy has struck army personnel repeatedly in recent times. Last month, three South African navy personnel Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (executive officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (coxswain) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain under training) died after they were swept off a SAS Manthatisi submarine during a routine training exercise in Cape Town.

Also last month, four SANDF members died and another two were critically injured in a road crash near the city of Upington. Those deaths happened when two SAMIL 50 army trucks, one towing the other, rolled because of a burst tire. Defence Department said the soldiers were thrown out and one of the trucks landed on them. Darren Olivier, a director from African Review, speaking to one of the broadcasters, said this had been a terrible month for the SANDF.